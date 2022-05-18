One Knox SC hoping to give back to community in inaugural season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Knoxville Sporting Club has started its inaugural season and has worked to help give back to the community. United Way is one of the teams big sponsors which helps give money to local non-profits.

One Knox SC partner Drew McKenna said there’s “clearly an appetite for soccer here in Knoxville.” Knoxville’s growing love for soccer has also helped those in need with the partnership.

“The vision of United Way here in Knoxville. We totally see the world in the same way and were thrilled they were able to partner with us,” McKenna said.

United Way has already helped raise money for locals through One Knox by raising money for Austin-East during the team’s inaugural game.

“It has been a great experience and opportunity to learn about this team and leadership of One Knoxville. It’s a testament to how great One Knoxville is when it comes to living here or working here,” chief strategy officer of United Way Brewton Couch said.

Something people can do to help is buying one of the team’s kits. $10 for every kit sold goes directly to United Way.

“We want them to be supporting United Way as well so it’s a way for everybody to support the community and support the club,” McKenna said.

United Way turns the money from the kit revenue and sends it directly to local non-profits.

“We work to improve the lives of everyone in Knoxville so it’s One Knoxville for all of our citizens,” Couch said.

One Knox sold out its first game of the year with 2,200 fans. The team’s next home game is May 28 at Knoxville Catholic.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.