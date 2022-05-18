Advertisement

Police: Child run over, killed after running alongside mother’s car

Police said a 9-year-old boy fell in the street and was run over by his mother's car after running alongside it. (Source: KVVU)
By Elaine Emerson, Byron Teach and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A child was hit and killed by his mother’s car in a tragic neighborhood incident Monday.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a 9-year-old was running alongside his mother while she was driving. The boy then fell and was run over by the vehicle’s rear wheel.

KVVU reports the boy was taken to Sunrise Hospital but was later pronounced deceased.

Police said the boy’s mother showed no signs of impairment and remained at the scene.

The LVMPD reports the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to a Kingston home Monday morning.
Roane County double homicide sparks investigation
Andres Tomas, 25 of Knoxville, Tennessee.
Man charged after leaving scene of deadly crash involving motorcycle
Officials with the Sevier County Sheriff's Office announced they are looking for missing...
Sevier County officials locate missing vacationers
LEFT: A digital graphic representation of what COVID-19's coronavirus looks like under a...
Knox Co. Health Dept. spokesperson recommends you pack this when you travel
Justin Lowe, 40.
Authorities searching for missing Scott Co. man

Latest News

50 cent tax increase coming to Knoxville residents.
Property tax increase coming to Knoxville
Drew Gilbert
Five Vols crank home runs in 18-0 shutout of Belmont
Rick Barnes
Tennessee basketball lands commitment from 6′8″ forward Tobe Awaka
50 cent tax increase approved by city council.
Property tax increase coming to Knoxville