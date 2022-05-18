Police: Homeowner shoots man attempting to force way inside

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was shot and killed while trying to break into a residence in Lenoir City, officials with the police department announced Wednesday.

On May 17, Lenoir City Police Department officials were dispatched to a disturbance at 502 West 2nd Avenue. Shortly after, officers learned of an additional disturbance occurring at 507 West 2nd Avenue, where Michael Owen, 20, was attempting to “force his way into the residence.”

The homeowner reportedly discharged his weapon, striking Owen multiple times during the incident. Lenoir city officials said he was found dead at the residence.

According to a release, the initial disturbance at 502 West 2nd Avenue was between the homeowners and Owens, as well.

“Witnesses did indicate that Mr. Owen was acting erratic, and possibly under the influence of an unknown substance,” Chief Don White said. “An autopsy is being performed on Mr. Owen.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

