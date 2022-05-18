Advertisement

Police: Homeowner shoots man attempting to force way inside

The homeowner reportedly discharged his weapon, striking Owen multiple times during the incident.
generic shreveport police
generic shreveport police(Source: KSLA News 12)
By Paige Hill
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was shot and killed while trying to break into a residence in Lenoir City, officials with the police department announced Wednesday.

On May 17, Lenoir City Police Department officials were dispatched to a disturbance at 502 West 2nd Avenue. Shortly after, officers learned of an additional disturbance occurring at 507 West 2nd Avenue, where Michael Owen, 20, was attempting to “force his way into the residence.”

The homeowner reportedly discharged his weapon, striking Owen multiple times during the incident. Lenoir city officials said he was found dead at the residence.

According to a release, the initial disturbance at 502 West 2nd Avenue was between the homeowners and Owens, as well.

“Witnesses did indicate that Mr. Owen was acting erratic, and possibly under the influence of an unknown substance,” Chief Don White said. “An autopsy is being performed on Mr. Owen.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to a Kingston home Monday morning.
Roane County double homicide sparks investigation
Two Mid-South children hospitalized due to nationwide formula shortage
2 children admitted to Tennessee hospital due to nationwide formula shortage
Could there be a diesel shortage this summer? Experts weigh in
Jerry Lee Lewis was inducted Tuesday into the Country Music hall of Fame
Jerry Lee Lewis, Keith Whitley to join Country Music Hall of Fame
LEFT: A digital graphic representation of what COVID-19's coronavirus looks like under a...
Knox Co. Health Dept. spokesperson recommends you pack this when you travel

Latest News

As temperatures heat up emergency responders want to remind you not to leave kids and pets in...
Summer heat can be deadly for kids, pets left in cars
Officials warn summer heat can be deadly for kids, pets left in cars
Officials warn summer heat can be deadly for kids, pets left in cars
Knox Co. Regional Forensic Center makes breakthrough in 1998 cold case
Knox Co. Regional Forensic Center makes breakthrough in 1998 cold case
KPD places officer on administrative leave following arrest
KPD places officer on administrative leave following arrest