Property tax increase coming to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tuesday night, the Knoxville City Council passed Mayor Kincannon’s budget for this year, which included a property tax increase.

With this approved change, the property tax for Knoxville residents will go up by 50 cents for every $100 your property is evaluated.

Mayor Kincannon said that if you have a $100,000 home, you’ll be paying about $10 extra a month with this new change.

At the meeting, Knoxville Police officers voiced their approval of the changes because it allows them, along with other city employees to get more money into their department. Some officers said it would make for more competitive pay, and entice more qualified candidates to apply and take jobs in Knoxville.

The county will do their reappraisals in August to determine just how much the tax increase will be. As discussion continued, the mayor and council members estimated it would be closer to 40 to 45 cents instead of a maximum of 50.

