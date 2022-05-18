Remote jobs, cost of living enticing some college graduates to stay in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With college graduations underway this week, WVLT News has learned some Knoxville grads are setting a growing trend across the country. Some college graduates are going from having to learn online, during the pandemic, to now wanting to launch online careers without leaving their college town.

Graduating senior Gabby Colarusso said she’s aiming at an online teaching job after graduation.

“I just found that I’m more productive when I do things at home, in my comfort zone and on my own time, said Colarusso. “Pretty much all of my friends are saying here, so I’m kind of really leaning towards staying here for another year. Just to get everything out of what Knoxville has to offer.”

Her plan is a smart move according to a new Bloomberg opinion report that suggests the remote working boom is a good ploy to keep students in college towns like Knoxville.

Plus, students are finding out Knoxville is still more affordable than most large cities.

“I was maybe thinking about going to Nashville or Charlotte, but it just doesn’t really make sense for me to move there with the cost of living and starting out a new job,” Colarusso said.

Terrence Carter, the vice president of Economic and Business Development at Knoxville Area Urban League, said while other students might consider not working remote the city should still aim at retaining more residents.

“If we want to keep the biggest and the brightest talented folks here, particularly minorities, we need to be more proactive,” Carter said. “They’re the ones who’s going to be basically paying into the system. So, when you go to Medicaid or Medicare, or you start using retirement funds, you have that younger workforce there. You got to have enough of them so the system doesn’t go bankrupt.”

The Bloomberg opinion report also noted that with more graduates staying behind, it could create the potential to build a lot more housing and keep costs down.

A spokesperson from the mayor’s office the city is always looking for ways to welcome more residents, including students, through summer programs and connecting with groups to support thousands of job opportunities.

