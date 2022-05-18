Scammers could pose as your boss asking for cash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Better Business Bureau warns scammers can find out where you work and pose as your boss over text messages and emails.

Reports to the BBB Scam Tracker show an uptick in this imposter scam, with the goal of getting your money. The BBB explains that the scam starts with a text from a number you don’t recognize, claiming to be your boss.

The scammer may even mention your name and your boss’ name. If you reply that you received the text, the scammer will ask you to do a quick task, like purchase a gift card for client or wiring funds to another business.

Tony Binkley with the BBB said his office had received reports of these texts sent in the Knoxville area.

“A text or something from someone you think is your boss, just verify it. You got their number probably, contact them directly. They’ll understand if you’re being safe, especially not responding to a number you don’t know,” said Binkley.

The BBB has a list of how to protect yourself from this scam on their website.

