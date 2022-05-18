Advertisement

Tennessee basketball lands commitment from 6′8″ forward Tobe Awaka

Awaka could reclassify into the 2022 signing class, joining Julian Phillips and Knoxville Catholic guard B.J. Edwards.
Rick Barnes
Rick Barnes(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Zack Rickens
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Less than two days after visiting campus, 2023 power forward prospect Tobe Awaka announced his commitment to Tennessee.

The New York native’s commitment comes on the heels of 5-star small forward Julian Phillips’ official signing with the Big Orange.

“I felt like I really bonded with the team and the coaching staff,” Awaka told Volquest.com. The staff is really well connected. They know each other well and get along with each other well. It’s like a family. They all look out for one another.”

Awaka played AAU ball with Tennessee guard and Long Island native Zakai Zeigler, who he said was a great example of the coaching staff’s ability to develop talent.

“I think it’s a testament to their ability to develop players quickly. Zakai himself is a tough-minded guy. I think anywhere he went he was going to have success but I think him and Tennessee where a perfect match and it showed his first year.”

Awaka could reclassify into the 2022 signing class, joining Phillips and Knoxville Catholic guard B.J. Edwards.

