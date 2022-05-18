Trucking companies feeling the sting of rising gas prices

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gas prices are hitting record highs almost daily with no relief in sight.

In Tennessee, regular gas prices are 48 cents per gallon higher than it was a month ago.

Some local trucking companies are weighing in on what the gas price increases has meant.

Jose Santos said he forks out around $1,000 every time he fills up his 18-wheeler.

“It makes me want to think getting out of trucking, but I have been in trucking already for 13 years,” Santos said. “This is the worst by far.”

Santos owns JS Transports Corp. in La Vergne and pays for the fuel for his company’s five trucks.

He said fuel costs him more than double what it used to and is discouraged prices don’t seem to be coming down anytime soon.

“At the end of the week, when I am looking at $6,000 to $7,000 (in fuel cost), it hits hard. What am I going to do?” Santos said.

Santos said his drivers are using apps to find the lowest prices along their routes and going to gas stations that accept fuel cards and company credit cars for discounts. Santos said it’s allowed his company to stay profitable.

“At the end of the month, the driver that saves me the most gets a bonus check,” Santos said.

Dwayne Jackson is a driver for a company based in Central Alabama. Jackson said his company is also trying to cut costs.

“They are cutting back on us purchasing fuel,” Jackson said. “They tell us not to full up all the way, just enough to get from point A to point B.”

Santos said they are doing all they can to stay afloat.

“You just do what you have to do to keep the truck moving,” he said.

Some truckers also said with the summer holidays coming up, they are putting travel on hold in their personal lives to save money on gas.

