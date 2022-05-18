Woman with Knoxville ties dies of gunshot wounds in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman with Knoxville ties died of a gunshot wound in Memphis on May 12, according to a report from the Memphis Police Department.

Just before midnight on May 11, officers said they responded to an accident at 1531 Poplar Ave., where they found Mallory Morgan, 27, in the driver’s seat of a Volkswagen Jetta with gunshot wounds. Morgan was later pronounced dead on the scene, the report said.

According to an obituary, Morgan graduated from Farragut High School here in Knoxville in 2013. She later attended the University of Tennessee, where she graduated with honors as a public relations major.

No arrests have been made so far, but a witness did tell police that they heard a gunshot, then saw Morgan’s vehicle backing out of a parking space before it went forward, striking a parked car.

