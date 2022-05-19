Calling all sluggers! Knox County Parks and Rec to host junior Home Run Derby

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday, the Knox County Parks and Recreation Department will invite all children from ages eight to 14 to play both baseball and softball in their Junior Home Run Derby at Sports Park in Karns.

Kids will have the opportunity to play just like their favorite Major League Baseball players in this MLB-sponsored event.

Prizes are also available for first-place players, like t-shirts and plagues. Special sluggers also have the chance to advance to the state level and even the national All-Star Game, which takes place in the Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles this year.

The event starts at 6 p.m. and continues until every player has taken to the mound.

Registration is free and available on site. Parents can also register their players early.

