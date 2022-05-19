Advertisement

CDC issues new warning about ticks


By Melanie Layden
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 8:42 PM EDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s getting warmer outside and that means tick season is upon us.

The CDC is issuing a new warning against ticks this summer season. They said the number of cases in the last 10 years has doubled and if you don’t catch a tick bite in time, it could potentially turn deadly.

Scientists say that ticks are spreading more than ever before and even migrating northward. Ticks usually like hot, humid climates, which makes them common to find in Tennessee, but scientist said climate change is the reason for the spread to other parts of the country.

Tick species are multiplying and in turn the number of tick-borne illnesses is growing.

There’s one tick that’s more dangerous than the others – the lone-star tick.

This one can trigger a serious meat allergy, the Alpha-Gal Syndrome, and it can cause severe itching, throat swelling and even death if not treated.

Meanwhile, other types of tick bites can cause Lyme disease, which can affect the heart and nervous system.

Also, it’s no longer just those wooded areas you need to watch out for. Doctors said they’re seeing more and more cases from places like golf courses and playgrounds.

Your best defense against ticks is to wear long sleeves and pants if you go hiking and use repellent if you plan to be outside for several hours.

In the hot summer months ahead, always be sure to shake off your clothes and check yourself from head-to-toe when you come inside.

