Farragut baseball walks it off to win regionals

Farragut baseball and softball played host in their regional championship games, Wednesday.

Farragut baseball fought back from a 4-1 deficit against Powell. In the bottom of the fourth, the Admirals batted in two runs to narrow the gap.

Then in the bottom of the seventh, Farragut did what they do best. By completing the comeback. They walked it off with a bases-loaded RBI double from Lukas Buckner to beat Powell, 6-5.

Here are all the scores from the teams in East Tennessee.

BASEBALL SCORES AND SECTIONALS OPPONENT

Sectionals are set for Friday.

Region 2-A: Coalfield 9, Greenback 8 Coalfield hosts Hampton. Greenback faces Univ. School-JC.

Region 1-AA: Pigeon Forge 2, Union County 0 Pigeon Forge plays host to Marion Co.

Region 2-AA: Loudon 6, Marion County 2 (8 innings) Loudon hosts Union County.

Region 2-AAA: Lenoir City 6, South-Doyle 5 Lenoir County plays host to Upperman. South-Doyle faces Tullahoma.

Region 2-AAA: Anderson County 7, County Gibbs 6 Anderson County plays host to Sullivan East, 7:00 p.m..

Region 1-AAAA: Science Hill 4, Sevier County 3 Science Hill plays host to Powell.

Region 2-AAAA: Farragut 6, Powell 5 Farragut plays host to Sevier County, 6:30 p.m..



SOFTBALL SCORES AND SECTIONALS OPPONENT

Region 2-A: Oliver Springs 6. Harriman 2 Oliver Springs plays host to North Greene Sat. @ 2:00 p.m.. Harriman faces Unaka Friday.

Region 1-AA: Alcoa 13, South Greene 6 Alcoa hosts Marion Co. Friday. South Greene takes on Meigs Co. Thursday at 6:00 p.m..

Region 2-AAA: Gibbs 6, Carter 2 Gibbs hosts Greeneville Sat. Carter takes on Tennessee Sat. @ 6:00 p.m..

Region 2-AAAA: Farragut 4, Heritage 0 Farragut hosts Dobyns Bennet Sat. @ 6:00 p.m.. Heritage takes on Daniel Boone Fri.



