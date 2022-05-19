Jellico residents find hope in upcoming RAM clinic

JELLICO, Tenn. (WVLT) -In a rural Jellico, the closest hospital is an hour drive to Lafollette or Knoxville, so getting urgent care is a challenge for some close to home. This is because Jellico’s only hospital closed last year, and hadn’t seen a patient since November of 2020.

On Saturday and Sunday the RAM clinic will be coming to Jellico Elementary where they’ll provide free services like dental and vision work.

“I would probably get my eyes checked.” said Jellico resident Bill Silcox who is 86 and struggles with his sight on a daily basis. After 60 years of driving trucks for a living, Silcox said he was forced to retire at age 80 when he failed a physical because of his vision.

“It would be nice. I’d sure like to see real good all of the time.” said Silcox.

If you go to the clinic you’re asked to choose between dental and vision to speed things along and help with allocating resources.

For resident Jesse Bolton, he’ll be taking advantage of the dental option after he said he only has maybe four or five working teeth.

“I can pretty much just grind it down with my gums.” said Bolton as he described how he has been eating every meal for the last decade. He added that chewing with his gums has come with daily pain that he’s grown accustom to over the years, but would like to get that fixed come the weekend.

Bolton hoping that the promise and hope for a new smile and less pain will be a life changing service.

“It’d probably be good enough to put a smile on my face which would be a long time since I’ve really smiled and that’s saying something.” said Bolton.

The parking lot will open at midnight Friday night and the doors will open at 6 a.m. to treat patients. General medical exams, women’s health exams, dental, and vision exams will be available free of charge. No paperwork is required.

