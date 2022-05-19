Jimbo Fisher calls out ‘narcists’ Nick Saban

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jimbo Fisher fired back at his old mentor, Nick Saban after the Alabama coach said Texas A&M “bought every player.”

In a longwinded response during a press conference on Thursday, Fisher called Saban’s comments and accusations “shameful” and “despicable.”

Saban said Wednesday night, ”[Texas] A&M bought every player on their team, made a deal for name image and likeness. I don’t know if we’re going to be able to sustain that in the future.”

Fisher, who clearly took those comments personally, responded Thursday. “We never bought anybody no rules are broken,” Fisher said. “Nothing was done wrong. We didn’t buy one player. It’s despicable. That irreparable head coach can come out and say this when he doesn’t get his way or things don’t go his way and a narcissist stands that and allow those things to happen.”

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey issued a statement following this explosive back-and-forth.

He said in part, “The membership of the Southeastern Conference has established expectations for conduct and sportsmanship that were not met last night nor today.”

Later in the statement, Sankey said, “There is tremendous frustration concerning the absence of consistent rules from state to state related to name, image, and likeness. We need to work together to find solutions and that will be our focus at the upcoming SEC Spring Meetings.”

Sankey revealed several SEC Bylaws were broken by these comments from top SEC coaches.

These comments follow the 2022 recruiting class rankings and the way NIL is greatly impacting the college landscape. Texas A&M signed five five-star prospects in the 2022 ESPN300. Most recruiting rankings have A&M at the top, with the best recruiting class. This comes after A&M posted an 8-4 record in 2021. Arguably their biggest win came in week six over Alabama.

Fisher, who served as Saban’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at LSU from 2000 to 2004, cast accusations of his own against Saban.

