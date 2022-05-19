Advertisement

The KCHD offers free dental services to keep our kids smiling

The Knox County Health Department’s School-Based Dental Program prioritizes dental health for children
The Knox County Health Department is offering free dental services for children
The Knox County Health Department is offering free dental services for children(WVLT)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville County Health Department (KCHD) is offering free dental health services for kids in June at the Knox County Schools Welcome Center.

Children and young adults between ages 4-21 can receive treatment, which include education, screenings, sealants and fluoride varnish.

“We all want to see our kids smile, which is why dental health is so important,” dental hygienist with the School-Based Dental Prevention Program Sarah Naill said.

Tooth decay is both the most common chronic disease in children and the most preventable, Nail said.

Children suffering from poor oral health have higher absences and lower grades than children with better oral health, the KCHD’s 2019 community health survey states. This clinic removes the barrier of dental health for children in school.

The program run in June and is available on the following dates: June 7-9, 14-16, 21-23. A Spanish interpreter will be at the event to ensure the clinic can help all students.

Appointments are required and available now. To schedule an appointment, call (865) 215-5407.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic shreveport police
Police: Lenoir City homeowner shoots man attempting to force way inside
Officer Charles Roach
KPD places officer on administrative leave following arrest
Could there be a diesel shortage this summer? Experts weigh in
MTSU shooting investigation
Police pursuing person of interest in deadly MTSU shooting
Hayden Caldwell, 28, of Knoxville.
KPD: Man arrested for breaking dog’s leg during argument with mother

Latest News

The Junior Home Run Derby allows all kids to play baseball or softball.
Calling all sluggers! Knox County Parks and Rec to host junior Home Run Derby
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks today’s storms and some hot days, until a cold front...
Reaching near 90 degrees with some storms
Officer Charles Roach
KPD places officer on administrative leave following arrest
Firefighters with Knoxville Fire Department found people had been living illegally after...
Firefighters with Knoxville Fire Department found people had been living illegally after putting out the fire at home.