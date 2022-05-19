The KCHD offers free dental services to keep our kids smiling

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville County Health Department (KCHD) is offering free dental health services for kids in June at the Knox County Schools Welcome Center.

Children and young adults between ages 4-21 can receive treatment, which include education, screenings, sealants and fluoride varnish.

“We all want to see our kids smile, which is why dental health is so important,” dental hygienist with the School-Based Dental Prevention Program Sarah Naill said.

Tooth decay is both the most common chronic disease in children and the most preventable, Nail said.

Children suffering from poor oral health have higher absences and lower grades than children with better oral health, the KCHD’s 2019 community health survey states. This clinic removes the barrier of dental health for children in school.

The program run in June and is available on the following dates: June 7-9, 14-16, 21-23. A Spanish interpreter will be at the event to ensure the clinic can help all students.

Appointments are required and available now. To schedule an appointment, call (865) 215-5407.

