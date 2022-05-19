Advertisement

Middlebrook Pike construction to slow your morning commute

Officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation advised drivers to be vigilant as crews work on replacing the concrete ramps on Middlebrook Pike.
Officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation advised drivers to be vigilant as...
Officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation advised drivers to be vigilant as crews work on replacing the concrete ramps on Middlebrook Pike.(Copyright: <a href='https://www.123rf.com/profile_chalabala'>chalabala</a>)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Starting on Monday, crews with the Tennessee Department of Transportation will start replacing the concrete ramps on Middlebrook Pike between Lovell Road and North Cedar Bluff Road, according to TDOT Community Relations Officer Mark Nagi.

The construction was planned to be finished in late June with crews working Monday thru Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., according to Nagi.

Nagi advised drivers to be vigilant as crews work.

“In 2016, the Tennessee Department of Transportation lost three workers in the line of duty,” Nagi said. “All three were struck by passing motorists. Those tragedies bring the total number of TDOT lives lost to 112. We don’t want to lose another member of our TDOT family.”

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic shreveport police
Police: Lenoir City homeowner shoots man attempting to force way inside
Officer Charles Roach
KPD places officer on administrative leave following arrest
Could there be a diesel shortage this summer? Experts weigh in
MTSU shooting investigation
Police pursuing person of interest in deadly MTSU shooting
202 Cedar Lane, Knoxville
People found living illegally in home after North Knoxville fire

Latest News

Robbie and Michael Phillips were two of the three Americans who died at a Sandals resort in the...
Celebration of life set for Maryville couple who died at a Sandals resort in Bahamas
TripAdvisor
The Island in Pigeon Forge to host almost 40 UT football players for autograph session
The man convinced the woman to shoot herself on camera while he watched, according to...
Man found guilty of convincing Knoxville woman to commit suicide while he watched
Scattered showers and storms moving through this evening.
Tracking a few storms through the evening