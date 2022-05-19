Middlebrook Pike construction to slow your morning commute

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Starting on Monday, crews with the Tennessee Department of Transportation will start replacing the concrete ramps on Middlebrook Pike between Lovell Road and North Cedar Bluff Road, according to TDOT Community Relations Officer Mark Nagi.

The construction was planned to be finished in late June with crews working Monday thru Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., according to Nagi.

Nagi advised drivers to be vigilant as crews work.

“In 2016, the Tennessee Department of Transportation lost three workers in the line of duty,” Nagi said. “All three were struck by passing motorists. Those tragedies bring the total number of TDOT lives lost to 112. We don’t want to lose another member of our TDOT family.”

