People found living illegally in home after North Knoxville fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department were called to a house fire at 202 Cedar Lane in North Knoxville. A caller to 911 reported flames coming out of a vacant home.

Firefighters with Knoxville Fire Department found people had been living illegally after putting out the fire at home. (KFD)

When firefighters arrived they found flames coming from the rear of the structure, and crews were able to quickly extinguish a small fire inside the rear of the house.

Officials said that the structure was vacant but It did appear that people were illegally occupying the building at the time of the fire. No one was located in the building upon the arrival of firefighters. Investigators with the Knoxville Fire Department are on the scene working to determine the cause of the fire.

If anyone has any information about the fire, please call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017 or the KFD Hotline at 865-637-1368.

