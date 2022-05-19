Advertisement

People found living illegally in home after North Knoxville fire

Firefighters with Knoxville Fire Department found people had been living illegally in the home after putting out the fire.
Firefighters with Knoxville Fire Department found people had been living illegally after putting out the fire at home.
By David Sikes
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department were called to a house fire at 202 Cedar Lane in North Knoxville. A caller to 911 reported flames coming out of a vacant home.

Firefighters with Knoxville Fire Department found people had been living illegally after...
Firefighters with Knoxville Fire Department found people had been living illegally after putting out the fire at home.(KFD)

When firefighters arrived they found flames coming from the rear of the structure, and crews were able to quickly extinguish a small fire inside the rear of the house.

Officials said that the structure was vacant but It did appear that people were illegally occupying the building at the time of the fire. No one was located in the building upon the arrival of firefighters. Investigators with the Knoxville Fire Department are on the scene working to determine the cause of the fire.

If anyone has any information about the fire, please call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017 or the KFD Hotline at 865-637-1368.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic shreveport police
Police: Lenoir City homeowner shoots man attempting to force way inside
Officer Charles Roach
KPD places officer on administrative leave following arrest
Could there be a diesel shortage this summer? Experts weigh in
Hayden Caldwell, 28, of Knoxville.
KPD: Man arrested for breaking dog’s leg during argument with mother
MTSU banner after shooting
Shooting on MTSU campus leaves one dead, one injured

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks today’s storms and some hot days, until a cold front...
Reaching near 90 degrees with some storms
Officer Charles Roach
KPD places officer on administrative leave following arrest
Firefighters with Knoxville Fire Department found people had been living illegally after...
Firefighters with Knoxville Fire Department found people had been living illegally after putting out the fire at home.
Catch up Quick
Catch up Quick