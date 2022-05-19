Reaching near 90 degrees with some storms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat continues to build, with several days around 90 degrees. We do have some storms developing and moving through parts of our area today.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Batches of storms are diving southeast, as a bigger system clips our area.

Strong to severe storms lingered last night to early this morning across Southeastern Kentucky, the Virginia corner, to far Northeast Tennessee. This helps to create spotty rain and storms along the Smokies. We’re starting the day in the upper 60s, with a mostly clear sky for most of our area.

The best chance to hit 90 degrees is up the central valley, with sunshine and scattered clouds so an isolated storm could develop. Spotty storms can pop-up along our terrain changes today, with highs in the low to upper 80s, and high humidity. Scattered storms are likely along the Tennessee, Kentucky line yet again this evening.

Tonight becomes mostly clear, with a warm low of 68 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday brings our best chance of breaking a record high for the entire week, with a high 94 degrees. Friday is totally dry, hot, hazy, humid.

Saturday is now mostly dry and mostly sun-filled. Isolated downpours and storms can develop along our terrain change, leaving the Valley with only a stray rain chance. The high will be around 90 degrees.

Sunday builds up to rain, and lingers into Monday, as the front has slowed down a bit. This lets Sunday reach the low 80s again, with the front passing Monday and a return to 70s.

The First Alert 8-Day Planner has spotty rain chances next Tuesday, developing in the afternoon to evening again. Then scattered rain and storms move in again Wednesday to Wednesday night.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

