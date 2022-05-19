Advertisement

Spring has sprung and so have sinus issues, what doctors say to do to beat down the sneezes

Spring is here and sinus issues are all over the place.
Sinus season is underway. Here are some tips to help treat symptoms.
Sinus season is underway. Here are some tips to help treat symptoms. (© Brand X Pictures / Thinkstock)
By Erica Lunsford
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Spring is officially upon us and with longer days comes more sinus issues.

“Trees, grass, weeds. There’s also some mold spores in the air, and, so anyone who can be allergic to those types of things might have symptoms during this time,” said Nicholas Kolinsky allergist-immunologist, Allergy Asthma and Sinus Center.

Kolinsky is now warning people who frequent going outside to take the steps necessary to protect themselves.

“You can limit your time outside, you can close the windows of your home,” said Kolinsky. “Whenever you get back inside after being outside for the day you can change clothes. You might want to shower off and things like that.”

