Toddler dies after being left in vehicle at day care

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating the death of a child.

Officers were called to a day care on Thomas Street where a child was left in a vehicle.

The toddler was rushed to LeBonheur in critical condition where he later died.

Per Memphis police, preliminary information points to a heat exhaustion death, but that has not been confirmed as the cause.

Temperatures reached a near-record high of 91 in Memphis on Thursday. With temperatures that high, the internal temperature in a car can reach over 130 degrees.

The day care is called Education is the Key Children’s Center; it has a capacity to care for up to 111 children.

One person was detained, but its unclear if they will be facing charges.

