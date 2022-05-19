Tracking a few storms through the evening

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A few showers and thunderstorms will be with us as we head towards sunset at 8:38. For those who don’t get wet, just plan on a warm evening and an even warmer Friday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll wake up on Friday morning with temperatures near 68 degrees and a light SW wind around 5-10 mph. That warm start to the day comes with a hot and humid finish as we approach the low 90s for the afternoon. There’s also lots of Sunshine so the sunscreen and shade will be needed as you are out and about.

Friday evening plans come with a nice warm evening as the sun will continue for a pretty sunset. We’ll stay warm overnight at 69.

LOOKING AHEAD

Ready for the weekend? We’ve got a decent Saturday, but a stormy Sunday for the most part. Saturday we’ll have some storms the pop-up in the afternoon and it’s going to be cooler at 87.

Sunday brings more scattered showers and storms back into the forecast really of and on for much of the day. A little cooler at 81.

Monday starts off the week a bit more seasonal, but we’ll hang onto the scattered rain and storms.

