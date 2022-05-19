Advertisement

Woman tells neighbors she killed husband, buried him in backyard

Clio Trice, 50, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of her 81-year-old boyfriend....
Clio Trice, 50, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of her 81-year-old boyfriend. She is being held without bond.(Source: Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation)
By WSVN Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (WSVN) - A 50-year-old Florida woman is behind bars after she told neighbors she killed her husband. Police say they found a body in her backyard.

Neighbors called police after 50-year-old Clio Trice told them she “snapped” and choked her husband to death on Friday then buried him in the backyard.

Police arrived and took Trice into custody. They also confirmed they found an 81-year-old man’s body in a shallow grave in the yard.

Police say Trice and the victim were dating but not actually married and that they had been having arguments that resulted in physical altercations.

Neighbors say the man had recently fallen ill.

Trice is charged with second-degree murder. She is being held without bond.

Copyright 2022 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic shreveport police
Police: Lenoir City homeowner shoots man attempting to force way inside
Officer Charles Roach
KPD places officer on administrative leave following arrest
Could there be a diesel shortage this summer? Experts weigh in
Hayden Caldwell, 28, of Knoxville.
KPD: Man arrested for breaking dog’s leg during argument with mother
Jerry Lee Lewis was inducted Tuesday into the Country Music hall of Fame
Jerry Lee Lewis, Keith Whitley to join Country Music Hall of Fame

Latest News

After Russian forces pulled back from Kharkiv, Ukraine's military said they began launching...
Red Cross registers hundreds of Ukrainian POWs from Mariupol
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses his ruling party legislators, in Ankara,...
Turkey’s president says ‘no’ to Sweden and Finland NATO bid
Firefighters with Knoxville Fire Department found people had been living illegally after...
Firefighters with Knoxville Fire Department found people had been living illegally after putting out the fire at home.
202 Cedar Lane, Knoxville
People found living illegally in home after North Knoxville fire
Chilling new details are emerging in the investigation into the deadly Buffalo supermarket mass...
Man charged in Buffalo massacre due back in court