Ben takes the weather on the road live to help Robertsville Middle students learn more about Meteorology
Meteorologist Ben Cathey was part of a STEM night in Oak Ridge.
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Robertsville Middle in Oak Ridge held a STEM Night for the school.
Students and families came out to learn from folks in all sorts of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math fields.
Meteorologist Ben Cathey was a featured speaker, giving the students a better idea of what it’s like to be a broadcast Meteorologist. Ben and WVLT photographer Kaleb were live from the school as well, giving everyone a better look at the the television news technology.
