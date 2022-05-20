Ben takes the weather on the road live to help Robertsville Middle students learn more about Meteorology

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Robertsville Middle in Oak Ridge held a STEM Night for the school.

Students and families came out to learn from folks in all sorts of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math fields.

Meteorologist Ben Cathey was a featured speaker, giving the students a better idea of what it’s like to be a broadcast Meteorologist. Ben and WVLT photographer Kaleb were live from the school as well, giving everyone a better look at the the television news technology.

Meteorologist Ben Cathey live at Robertsville Middle School in Oak Ridge. (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.