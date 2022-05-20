Advertisement

Crews rehabilitate Big Creek Trail in the Smokies

The trail work will continue through July 14th.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Trail rehabilitation crews are hard at work on the latest trail that’s needed some attention.

The Big Creek Trail in the Great Smoky Mountains is a 5.6 mile trail in the Cosby area of the park.

“This was originally built as a road in the 1930s. And we’re coming through and trying to mainly improve a lot of the surface drainage along the trail. This is a trail that had needed this attention for a long time because it has had inadequate surface drainage,” said Morgan Hartsock.

What makes this job easier for trail crews, they got permission to use small machinery to help improve the drainage. Crews said this would make maintenance easier for years to come.

“We had to go through a comprehensive compliance process to get permission to use this sort of equipment up here. So there was environmental and cultural compliance done,” said Hartsock.

Visitation continues to increase in Great Smoky Mountains National Park and in fact, this particular trail has seen a 30% increase in foot traffic, which is why trail crews say it’s important to keep all trails as safe as possible.

The focus of this project is to rehabilitate surface drainage along the entire 5.6-mile Big...
The focus of this project is to rehabilitate surface drainage along the entire 5.6-mile Big Creek Trail.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

“Visitation has gone up but the tread has degraded more and more. So it’s really important that we have the ability to come up here with the assistance of some mechanized equipment, install some drainage that will be more sustainable,” he said. “Last year, visitation went up by another 1.6 million so I don’t know when it stops. I feel like there’s still people discovering the smokies all the time and my crew sees more and more people on this trail every year.”

Crews will spend the next two months on the five miles, not only focusing on tread surface, but removing hazardous trees and logs. That should help prevent sprains and falls.

The trail work will continue through July 14th.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in custody MTSU shooting
Police arrest 17-year-old in connection to fatal shooting outside Murphy Center
202 Cedar Lane, Knoxville
People found living illegally in home after North Knoxville fire
The man convinced the woman to shoot herself on camera while he watched, according to...
Man found guilty of convincing Knoxville woman to commit suicide while he watched
CDC issues tick season information
CDC issues new warning about ticks
The day care where the child was found dead in a vehicle.
1-year-old dies after being left in vehicle at daycare

Latest News

Knoxville Police Department investigating ‘suspicious package’ on I-40
Knoxville Police Department investigates ‘suspicious package’ on I-40
Imagen ilustrativa
KPD: North Knoxville shooting victim not dead
“This is an excellent opportunity for anyone to dispose of household hazardous waste,” Lisa...
Sevier County hazardous waste facility opens
A beauty shot of the outside of Mossman Building on November 7, 2018. Photo by Steven Bridges
UT students and Land Grant Films begin production on ‘Howard Baker’s America’