Former police officer suspected of child molestation could be in Tellico Plains area, police say

TELLICO PLAINS, Tenn. (WVLT) - A suspected child molester and former member of the Chattanooga Police Department could be in the Tellico Plains area, officials with the Rossville, Georgia Police Department told WVLT News Friday.

Dennis Dewayne Dockery, 66, faces several child molestation charges out of Georgia and was due in court Tuesday, RPD officials said. An investigation led by the department reportedly revealed that Dockery had been molesting children since 2002 and is believed to be a child sex predator.

Dockery was granted bail on the condition that he wear an ankle monitor. He reportedly cut the monitor off Friday and has not been seen since. Rossville Police Detective Dave Scroggens told WVLT News that Dockery told those close to him “I’m never going back to jail.”

Dockery has several ties to Tellico Plains, including friends and family, RPD officials said. Those with information are asked to call the RPD at 706-866-1227.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.