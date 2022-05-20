Advertisement

First responders, doctor offer tips to beat the heat this summer

Doctors said people should start to notice symptoms early
By Jared Austin
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures were supposed to be the highest for 2022 on Friday. Doctors and first responders said there were plenty of things people can do to stay cool if they have to be outside.

Dr. Gerad Colmer with Vanderbilt University Medical Center said people should drink plenty of water throughout the day.

“Try to make sure you’re near some form of shelter so if you’re going to be in a park, try to plan for an area that may have some shade nearby or plans to be able to get out of the sun, maybe spend a little time indoors or in a shaded area,” Colmer said.

People struggling with the heat also showed certain signs and symptoms. Doctors said it usually starts with cramping and, if extreme, people will get pale and stop sweating. It’s at this point health experts ask people to get inside or go to the hospital.

″If you see someone confused and they have very hot or dry skin or if the sweating was to stop, that’s when you’re dealing with a situation of actual heat stroke or a severe form of hypothermia,” Colmer said.

Some people, especially those who work outside, were unable to avoid being outside. Officials with the Knoxville Fire Department said there’s things they do on hot days to make sure their employees stay safe.

“It’s not uncommon for us to ask for additional manpower simply so we can put people in rehab more often and get them cooled off and get them rehydrated,” Assistant Fire Chief Brent Seymour said.

Fire officials will also call additional units to a scene if the incident commander feels its too hot to handle with a normal amount of crews.

People were also asked to double check their vehicles, especially if children could be in the car. According to national data, Tennessee ranked 8th in child car deaths. 56% of those deaths involved people unknowingly leaving the child in the car.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

