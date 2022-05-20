Advertisement

Heather joins the Career Day fun at Bonny Kate Elementary

These fourth graders have been learning about natural disasters, and now know more about forecasting in East Tennessee.
By Heather Haley
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley helped wrap up the lessons on natural disasters for all the fourth grade students at Bonny Kate Elementary School.

It was also career day, so there may be some now that are now considering a future in journalism or meteorology.

It was pretty fitting that the school had a tornado drill too, to help reinforce a message of “staying informed to stay safe” when it’s comes to severe weather risks.

Heather visits the Bonny Kate Elementary School fourth graders.
Heather visits the Bonny Kate Elementary School fourth graders.(WVLT)

