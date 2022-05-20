How to keep your air conditioning unit working properly

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A heating, ventilation and air conditioning company in Maryville is booked through June to keep people’s air conditioners running properly.

“A lot of people wait till it gets hot and then sometimes it’s too late,” Fannon and Sons owner, Chris Fannon, said.

Fannon’s worked in the HVAC industry for 30 years. His company has had supply chain issues with getting parts like coils, control boards, outdoor fan motors and more.

“It’s the specialty items that are, that are backed up and becoming more and more expensive,” Fannon said.

He had a customer who has been waiting since mid-February for a part from the manufacturer and they’ve been without heat and a/c this whole time.

But how do you know if you need to replace your system?

“Equipment made 20 years ago, is 30, 40, 50% less efficient than it is today. So even though it may be working, it may be costing you more to run that piece of equipment than it would be to replace it and get a return on your investment and have better cooling as you go forward for your next 20 years.”

You can do your part by keeping the area around the unit clean by trimming the bushes, replacing your air filter, and don’t lower your a/c too low.

“I think the biggest misconception with thermostats people think if we just run them way low, they work faster or better. Thermostats are just an on off switch.”

If the system is not working, the best thing to do is shut it off and call a professional.

