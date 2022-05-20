Knoxville Police Department investigates ‘suspicious package’ on I-40

"Suspicious Package" on I-40 Two lanes are closed on I-40 East at Pellissippi Parkwayas officers investigate a possible suspicious package. More: https://bit.ly/3wHF1HJ Posted by WVLT on Friday, May 20, 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers briefly closed all lanes of I-40 East near Pellissippi Parkway Friday morning while they investigated a “suspicious package.”

The interstate was closed for more than an hour before officers opened the lanes back up.

KPD officials have not released any more information at this time, but Public Information Officer Scott Erland told WVLT News that he would prepare a release with more information.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.