Knoxville Police Department investigates ‘suspicious package’ on I-40

The interstate was closed for more than an hour before officers opened the lanes back up.
Knoxville Police Department investigating ‘suspicious package’ on I-40
Knoxville Police Department investigating 'suspicious package' on I-40
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
"Suspicious Package" on I-40

Two lanes are closed on I-40 East at Pellissippi Parkwayas officers investigate a possible suspicious package.

Posted by WVLT on Friday, May 20, 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers briefly closed all lanes of I-40 East near Pellissippi Parkway Friday morning while they investigated a “suspicious package.”

The interstate was closed for more than an hour before officers opened the lanes back up.

KPD officials have not released any more information at this time, but Public Information Officer Scott Erland told WVLT News that he would prepare a release with more information.

