Lady Vols are NCAA Regional ready

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee softball begins NCAA Tournament action on Friday. The Lady Vols are playing host to the 17th consecutive Knoxville Regional at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

UT was selected as the No. 11 national seed and welcomes Ohio State, Oregon State and Campbell to Rocky Top for the postseason event.

he four-team regional will take place Friday to Sunday as a double-elimination tournament, with the winner advancing to the Super Regional round. After Oregon State and Ohio State square off Friday at 4 p.m. to begin the Knoxville Regional, the Lady Vols will open NCAA Tournament play against the reigning Big South Conference Champions of Campbell at 6:30 p.m.

It is Tournament Time on the UT campus as @Vol_Softball is ready to host it's 17th straight #NCAA Regional @wvlt pic.twitter.com/or5Hsw1ZLX — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) May 19, 2022

Friday, May 20

Game 1: Ohio State vs. Oregon State | 4 p.m. (ESPNU)

Game 2: Tennessee vs. Campbell | 6:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Saturday, May 21

Game 3: G1 Winner vs. G2 Winner | 12 p.m.

Game 4: G1 Loser vs. G2 Loser | 2:30 p.m.

Game 5: G3 Loser vs. G4 Winner | 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 22

Game 6: G3 Winner vs. G5 Winner | 2 p.m.

Game 7: G6 Winner vs. G6 Loser (If necessary) | 4:30 p.m.

STONG FIELD:

Among the 16 regional host sites, the 2022 NCAA Knoxville Regional field owns the second-highest average RPI at 37. Campbell is the second-highest rated No. 4 seed—checking in the RPI at 74—while Ohio State and Oregon State come in at No. 25 and 37, respectively.

ALL-REGION HONOREES:

Tennessee’s standout trio of Erin Edmoundson, Kiki Milloy and Zaida Puni were each recognized on the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-Southeast Region Teams on Thursday. Edmoundson and Milloy were named to the second team, while Puni received third team accolades.

