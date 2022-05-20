Mini golf tournament draws international crowd in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The sport is mini golf, but there’s nothing small about it for the folks at Mossy Creek Mini Golf in Jefferson City. For the first time, the US Pro Mini Golf Association US Open will be played in Tennessee after making stops previously all over the country.

“This is a little getaway for them, slow things down and just focus on the mini golf,” said owner Kyle Cutshaw.

The tournament brought players from down the road in Dandrige like Matt Finely, who’s been playing the course since it opened.

“Me and my wife and two little girls we come out here all the time,” said Finley.

It’ll take place all weekend at Mossy Creek, with the winner taking home around $5,000 according to Cutshaw.

Along with locals that come to play, international golfers have flown to East Tennessee to take part as well.

“I had a practice round yesterday played like for 6 hours,” said German golfer Fabian Oxchse.

For some, mini golf is a family friendly atmosphere, but for a few days in the middle of May, it’ll be as competitive as it gets with dozens of players competing at one of mini golf’s highest stages.

“If I’m honest with you, I was always afraid of hitting shanks and with my tee shots and stuff like that and you can’t shank a ball when putting.” said Oxchse as he spoke to the appeal of mini golf compared to a traditional round.

The tournament will wrap up on Sunday afternoon, and the course record for 18 holes is 32.

