More 90s possible before two rain chances this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the third day in a row, we have the hottest day of the year! We are totally dry, stuffy, and have some poorer air quality.

Next week has two good chances of storms. There’s also Saharan dust that will make for lovely sunrises and sets.

Cooler weather rolls in to next weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

While we won’t get the record high of 93 degrees snapped, that was a long shot. Friday was the hottest day of the year, and more heat is here Saturday.

Friday evening plans are helped a little by the refreshing SSW breeze; then again, that wind is why we’re actually so hot. You may wake up to a few clouds Saturday but we should be totally dry until after 2:00 p.m. Saturday. A few storms – small and non-severe – outline the Valley. Wherever you find changes in elevation, that is where storms could brew.

Still, the overall chance is low. We could really use the rain! We have a big deficit this year: it’s more than 3″ at the Knoxville Airport.

Sunday is decent enough, though rain is here on your weekend. The chance of storms remains at 60% by the end of the day. The rain chance is 80% late Sunday night into early Monday.

Some will not make it out of the 60s on Monday! The high in Knoxville is only 72-73 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

We start to dry out a little more Tuesday into Wednesday as the Saharan dust gets here. Wednesday’s rain chances are fading fast.

That said, rain IS looking more likely next Thursday. Friday and Saturday are dry and cooler.

