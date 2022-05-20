North Knox Co. crash closes Loyston Rd. as crews work to ‘free the driver’
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Know County Rescue Squad and the Rural Metro Fire Department responded to a car crash on Loyston Rd. Friday, according to officials with Rural Metro.
“The road is shut down at 9304 while our crews free the driver from the wreckage,” officials said. “Injury status unknown.”
This is a developing story.
