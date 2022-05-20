Advertisement

North Knox Co. crash closes Loyston Rd. as crews work to ‘free the driver’

Crews with the Rural Metro Fire Department and the Knox County Rescue Squad responded to a car crash on Loyston Road Friday.
Crews with the Rural Metro Fire Department and the Knox County Rescue Squad responded to a car...
Crews with the Rural Metro Fire Department and the Knox County Rescue Squad responded to a car crash on Loyston Road Friday.(WSMV)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Know County Rescue Squad and the Rural Metro Fire Department responded to a car crash on Loyston Rd. Friday, according to officials with Rural Metro.

“The road is shut down at 9304 while our crews free the driver from the wreckage,” officials said. “Injury status unknown.”

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in custody MTSU shooting
Police arrest 17-year-old in connection to fatal shooting outside Murphy Center
202 Cedar Lane, Knoxville
People found living illegally in home after North Knoxville fire
The man convinced the woman to shoot herself on camera while he watched, according to...
Man found guilty of convincing Knoxville woman to commit suicide while he watched
CDC issues tick season information
CDC issues new warning about ticks
The day care where the child was found dead in a vehicle.
1-year-old dies after being left in vehicle at daycare

Latest News

Knoxville Police Department investigating ‘suspicious package’ on I-40
Possible ‘improvised firework’ closes I-40, Knoxville police say
Dive into summer at Dollywood's Splash Country, the most trusted water park in the Smokies, now...
Dollywood’s Splash Country opens for daily operations
Imagen ilustrativa
KPD: North Knoxville shooting victim not dead
“This is an excellent opportunity for anyone to dispose of household hazardous waste,” Lisa...
Sevier County hazardous waste facility opens