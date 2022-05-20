Police investigating deadly North Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department investigators are looking into a North Knoxville shooting that happened early Friday morning.

Officers arrived at the 1900 block of Minnesota Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Friday, where they said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he was reportedly pronounced dead.

Responders found a second man nearby who had also been shot, KPD officials said. That man’s injuries were not life-threatening, and he is the primary suspect in the shooting at this time.

The suspect was transported to the UT Medical Center and will be charged after he is released.

