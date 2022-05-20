Record heat possible today, before rain chances climb this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat peaks today, as we’re aimed at setting a new record high in Knoxville. It’s all dry for now, then isolated rain and storms develop along our elevation changes Saturday, before a cold front starts creating more rain and storms at times Sunday to Monday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear, with a warm low of 68 degrees.

Friday brings our best chance of breaking a record high for the entire week, with a high 94 degrees. Friday is totally dry, hot and hazy. The humidity takes a small dip today, but with this heat you’ll still want to stay hydrated and limit time in the direct sunshine.

Tonight stays warm, with a low 69 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday is mostly dry and mostly sunny. Isolated downpours and storms can develop along our terrain change, leaving the Valley with only a stray rain chance. The high will be around 90 degrees.

Sunday builds up to rain and storms, and then rain lingers into Monday. This lets Sunday reach the low 80s again, with the front passing Monday and a return to mid 70s.

The First Alert 8-Day Planner has spotty rain chances next Tuesday, developing in the afternoon to evening again. Then scattered rain and storms move in again Wednesday afternoon and last into Thursday.

