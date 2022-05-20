Advertisement

Sevier County hazardous waste facility opens

Car oil, antifreeze, gasoline, old batteries and pesticides can be properly disposed of.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you have a hazardous material where do you dispose of it? For people in Sevier County the only had one option each year, until now.

A year round option has opened at the solid waste facility on Centerview Road.

The Department of Environment and Conservation joined with Keep Sevier Beautiful to set up a permanent dumping facility.

Here car oil, antifreeze, gasoline, old batteries and pesticides can be properly disposed of.

“From the Sevier County Standpoint with the Sevier Solid Waste Incorporated, it will keep it out of the composting operation and not damage the composting bugs as it goes through the process,” said Bob Fletcher with Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.

The center is open 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Saturday 7 a.m. to noon.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) joined community group Keep...
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) joined community group Keep Sevier Beautiful to open a household hazardous waste facility in Sevierville.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
“This is an excellent opportunity for anyone to dispose of household hazardous waste,” Lisa...
“This is an excellent opportunity for anyone to dispose of household hazardous waste,” Lisa Hughey, director of TDEC’s Division of Solid Waste Management.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

