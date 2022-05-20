Advertisement

As summer approaches warnings go out to boaters over gas mixture

This summers 15% ethanol mixture could spell trouble for boat engines.
Officials are sounding the alarms against using summer blend gas in your boat this year.
By William Puckett
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials were sending warnings out to boaters as summer boating season approaches.

This spring, President Joe Biden approved the mixture of summer gasoline to contain 15% ethanol, a move safe for cars but possibly detrimental to watercraft.

”If you don’t use the 100% fuel, basically you can harm your entire system, basically all the way from the fuel tank to the engine,” said Bruce Alexander.

Alexander is the owner of Alexander Mobile Marine, a company that works out of Tellico Marina that specializes in boating repairs across East Tennessee.

Alexander was one of the people sounding the alarm over the potential dangers of ethanol and boating.

”Ethanol attracts the moisture, it’ll pull moisture out of the air, number one you’ll get condensation in the tank adding to it,” said Alexander. “And then once you’re out on the water, of course, you’re surrounded by water, surrounded by moisture that could, even more, add water to the fuel, and you not even know it because of the condensation.”

Alexander said while immediately it might not harm your engine, down the road it could corrode fuel lines and eventually spell disaster to your boat.

This summer when boaters were putting them in the water, marinas are saying they’re the best option for people looking to fill up.

”Unleaded 87, it’s specifically made to make your engine run smoothly all day,” said Joshua Andrews at Volunteer Landing.

Andrews said boaters will pay a little more at marinas, but that’s because the gas is made for boats.

”It’s got a little bit of an oil mixture in it so it’s a little more lubricated than regular car gasoline and so is the diesel so ill give you better gas mileage and get a little more time out of your engine,” said Andrews.

Boaters beware!! A recent authorization allowing the summer sale of gasoline containing 15% ethanol (E15) at roadside...

Posted by U.S. Coast Guard Sector Detroit on Wednesday, May 18, 2022

