Advertisement

Teacher accused of making child pornography, police say

After allegations of possible voyeurism, police say they found pinhole cameras and a spy camera...
After allegations of possible voyeurism, police say they found pinhole cameras and a spy camera they believe were used in a bathroom at Merrill’s home.(MGN)
By WCAX News Team and Gray News staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) – A teacher in Vermont is accused of using hidden cameras to produce child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Norman Merrill II, 45, of Chester, is due in federal court on Friday.

According to WCAX, Merrill is a teacher at Green Mountain Union High School.

After allegations of possible voyeurism, police say they found pinhole cameras and a spy camera they believe were used in a bathroom at Merrill’s home. Some of the videos they found showed nude children.

They say Merrill also appeared to be secretly recording videos of young girls walking in front of him at Green Mountain High School.

Thursday, a federal grand jury indicted Merrill on charges including production of child sexual abuse material and possession of child sexual abuse material.

If convicted of all the charges, Merrill could face up to 30 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

202 Cedar Lane, Knoxville
People found living illegally in home after North Knoxville fire
Suspect in custody MTSU shooting
Police arrest 17-year-old in connection to fatal shooting outside Murphy Center
CDC issues tick season information
CDC issues new warning about ticks
The man convinced the woman to shoot herself on camera while he watched, according to...
Man found guilty of convincing Knoxville woman to commit suicide while he watched
The day care where the child was found dead in a vehicle.
1-year-old dies after being left in vehicle at daycare

Latest News

(From left to right) Zamirah Aranda, 10 months old, Raziel Aranda, 8 years old, and Areli...
Amber Alert: 3 children abducted in Oklahoma, officials say
After a car crash left him paralyzed nine years ago, newly-developed technology has allowed a...
Paralyzed man uses microchip in his brain to drive car
Knoxville Police Department investigating ‘suspicious package’ on I-40
Knoxville Police Department investigates ‘suspicious package’ on I-40
After a car crash left him paralyzed nine years ago, newly-developed technology has allowed a...
Paralyzed man uses microchip in his brain to drive car
Imagen ilustrativa
Police investigating deadly North Knoxville shooting