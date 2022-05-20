Tennessee crushes Mississippi State in series opener

STARKVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Volunteers jumped on Mississippi State early and didn’t let off the gas on their way to plating 27 runs to the Bulldogs’ 2 runs in the series opener.

In the top of the eighth, Jorel Ortega lifts the Vols to the record books as his home run makes it seven on the night, tying a program record for most home runs in a single game. Ortega’s second big fly of the night propelled the Big Orange to a lead 23-1.

Luc Lipscius started the party in the first inning with an opposite-field home run to get the Vols on the board first 1-0. This was Lipscius’ fourth consecutive game with a home run. Then the next two batters, Jordan Beck and Drew Gilbert would also go yard for solo home runs

In the third inning, Blake Burke became the 10th Vol to hit double-digit home runs in a single season, with a three-run home run.

Ortega was in on the action often Thursday night, in the sixth he sent a high flying ball over the center-field wall for a three-run home run to push the Vols ahead 14-0.

Chase Dollander got the start and tossed six innings, striking out six of 19 batters faced and giving up no hits. Thursday night he earned his eighth win on the season.

The Big Orange plated 27 runs on 25 hits to win 27-2 in game one.

Game two is set for 7:00 p.m.

