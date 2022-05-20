Tennessee ranks 8th in the US for hot car deaths

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Recent data shows Tennessee ranks eighth in the nation for the most, hot car deaths among children with a total of 37 deaths since 1990.

Kids and Car Safety released the information Friday following the death of a 1-year-old who was left in a daycare vehicle in Memphis Thursday outside on Thomas Street.

Memphis police are investigating the death of a child who was left in a hot car on Thursday. (Source: WMC)

The child was rushed to Le Bonheur in critical condition where he later died. Police say evidence points to a heat exhaustion death, but the cause has not been determined at this time.

Police say two daycare workers were detained on the scene but no charges have been filed.

This is reportedly the third child to die in a hot car this year.

Kids and Care Safety says more than 1,000 children died in hot cars since across the U.S. since 1990 and at least another 7,300 survived with varying injuries.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.