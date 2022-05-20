Advertisement

UT students and Land Grant Films begin production on ‘Howard Baker’s America’

Knoxville’s School of Journalism and Electronic Media is exploring American politics through Baker’s eyes
A beauty shot of the outside of Mossman Building on November 7, 2018. Photo by Steven Bridges
By Carissa Simpson
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee’s School of Journalism and Electronic Media has partnered with UT’s Howard H. Baker Jr. Center for Public Policy to create a documentary about Baker’s life and American politics.

Production has started on the documentary, and the premiere is set for the summer of 2023, according to the university’s news page.

Students in their first year of college through graduate programs will be able to work on Howard Baker’s America. Professor and founding director of Land Grant Films Nick Geidner will direct and produce the documentary with a crew of UT students from all classes.

“My students and I are so excited to get to highlight the story of Senator Baker. His legacy is truly an inspiration, especially in such a divisive time in American politics,” Geidner said.

Using staple events during Baker’s career, such as Watergate and the Clean Air Act, the documentary will focus on Baker’s political strategies.

Historians, policy-makers and Baker’s friends and family will speak to Baker’s success in the film, which will be targeted to a younger audience, the website stated.

“Land Grant Films is highly regarded, and this is an incredible opportunity to continue the legacy of Senator Baker, a man known for his ability to cross party lines, listen, and to find legislative solutions to difficult issues,” said Baker Center Executive Director Marianne Wanamaker.

Baker was raised in Huntsville, Tennessee and served as Senate majority leader, White House chief of staff for President Ronald Reagan and US Ambassador to Japan in his political career.

Land Grant Films previously produced The Library That Dolly Built, a documentary highlighting Dolly Parton’s work with Imagination Library.

