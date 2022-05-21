Advertisement

1 killed, 8 wounded in shooting at Southern California party

A large police presence was scene near an establishment in San Bernardino, California, on...
A large police presence was scene near an establishment in San Bernardino, California, on Saturday.(KCAL, KCBS via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police say one person was killed and eight people were wounded following a shooting at a large party in Southern California.

San Bernardino police said Saturday that officers dispatched late Friday found the one person who was killed outside the party that was at a business in a strip mall in the city, east of Los Angeles.

Eight others were wounded and taken to area hospitals. Police say the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Police say no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville Police Department investigating ‘suspicious package’ on I-40
Possible ‘improvised firework’ closes I-40, Knoxville police say
The day care where the child was found dead in a vehicle.
1-year-old dies after being left in vehicle at daycare
Imagen ilustrativa
KPD: North Knoxville shooting victim not dead
The man convinced the woman to shoot herself on camera while he watched, according to...
Man found guilty of convincing Knoxville woman to commit suicide while he watched
Dennis Dewayne Dockery
Former police officer suspected of child molestation could be in Tellico Plains area, police say

Latest News

Oak Ridge Public Library to hold 2022 summer reading challenge
Flowers adorn an area near the finish line ahead of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico...
Temperature soars above 90 degrees at the 147th Preakness
Sneak Peek 3D pregnancy center in Ohio is giving away extra baby formula to those who need it.
‘This is truly a blessing’: Pregnancy center giving away extra baby formula
U.S. President Joe Biden, right, speaks during a news conference with South Korean President...
US, S. Korea open to expanded military drills to deter North
Biden said during the press conference that it is "critically important" that the US, S. Korea...
Biden hosts press conference with S. Korean president