3 arrested for selling fentanyl-laced cocaine in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An undercover narcotics operation in the downtown Nashville area Friday night led to the arrests of three men involved in the sale of cocaine laced with fentanyl.

Metro Nashville police said the investigation led by Specialized Investigations Division detectives led to the arrested of Khalil D. Smith, 26, Nesean Thompson, 22, and Michael E. Terry, 26. Police added that Smith was previously convicted of felony aggravated assault in 2020 and is prohibited from possessing a gun by state and federal law.

During the operation Friday evening, Investigators said Terry made contact with undercover detectives near Hall of Fame Park and said he could get cocaine. He then made a telephone call to have the cocaine delivered.

A short time later, Smith and Thompson arrived with three grams of a white powder sold to the undercover detective for $200.

Police said as officers moved in to make the arrests, Smith and Thompson attempted to run away but were quickly apprehended. Terry was taken into custody as he tried to walk away in a different direction.

Detectives recovered two bags of white powder weighing eleven grams that tested positive for fentanyl, one bag of white rocks that tested positive for cocaine, 23 Xanax bars, and 21 grams of marijuana from Smith. Authorities added that the three grams of powder sold to the undercover detective tested positive for fentanyl.

Police also recovered three bags of white powder weighing seven grams that tested positive for fentanyl from Thompson. Thompson was also served with six outstanding felony aggravated assault warrants related to an April 24th shooting case.

Police said Smith is being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond, Thompson’s bond is set at $377,500, and Terry’s is $15,000.

Specialized Investigations Division officials said they would be continuing operations in response to the recent rise in drug overdose cases in the downtown Nashville area. They also reminded the public that dangerous fentanyl had been found combined with street drugs, including methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and marijuana. Even the tiniest amount of fentanyl can kill someone, Metro Police added.

For those seeking treatment for drug addiction, the Community Overdose Response Team can help. CORT is a free and confidential resource to help find drug and alcohol treatment for individuals at risk of an overdose. The service is offered free of charge regardless of health insurance status. To make a referral or learn more about this resource for the Nashville community, call CORT at (615)687-1701.

