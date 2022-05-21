Advertisement

Claiborne Co. correctional officer arrested on rape charges

Austin Butcher, 21, was charged with three rape felonies, according to Claiborne County Sheriff Bob Brooks.
Austin Butcher, 21.
Austin Butcher, 21.(Claiborne County Sheriff's Office)
By Paige Hill
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A correctional officer at the Claiborne County Jail was arrested Friday for rape charges, according to Sheriff Bob Brooks.

The arrest of Austin Butcher, 21, stemmed from an investigation into rape allegations against him, according to officials.

On May 20, at approximately 6:30 p.m., he was booked into the jail on three felony charges: rape, aggravated rape and mitigated statutory rape. Sheriff Brooks told WVLT News that Butcher had since been transferred to another facility for safety reasons.

Butcher began as a correctional officer at the jail in 2021, Sheriff Brooks said. As a result of the charges, officials said he was terminated from his position.

