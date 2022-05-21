Cold front arrives later Sunday bringing rain, storms, and cooler air

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cold front will finally bring us relief from the heat, but the front also comes with rain and storms Sunday afternoon through most of the day on Monday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Few isolated storms will continue tonight, but overall we’ll clear out and dry out. Temperatures stay pretty warm as well. We’ll start out near 69 degrees Sunday morning with partly cloudy skies.

That mixture of sun and clouds continues throughout most of the day. Throughout the day, we’ll increase our rain and storm chances. Expect about a 60% coverage by the late afternoon on Sunday. Highs are expected to get near 84 degrees. More widespread rain arrives overnight into Monday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Light rain continues through Monday morning with more spotty showers later in the day. Highs will drop to 71 degrees by Monday afternoon. This cold front could bring most of us a good inch to inch and a half of rain.

Rainfall by Monday night (WVLT)

Scattered thunderstorms continue Tuesday with highs staying in the 70s for most.

Spotty to scattered rain and storms continue throughout the week with most of the rain and storms arriving on Thursday.

We’ll get a break from the on and off rain chances just in time for Memorial Day Weekend. Temperatures look seasonable for this time of year with lots of sunshine by next weekend.

Saturday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

