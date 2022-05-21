Finding Your Fun for the weekend of May 20

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a busy weekend in East Tennessee, and we’ve got you covered if you’re looking to Find Your Fun with the family!

Thursday, May 19:

Concerts on the Square : Variety concerts on the square are back! The free series kicks off with The Coveralls, a band that has mastered all the genres! Music starts at 7 p.m., just bring a chair or a blanket and sit back and enjoy the music. You can catch a concert in market square every third Thursday of the month through September.

Friday, May 20:

11th Annual Circus Extravaganza : Grab your ticket to the circus at the Dragonfly Aerial and Circus Arts Studio! Frist show is Friday at 7:30 p.m., but you can see them through Sunday. Tickets are $10 for kids, $12 for adults. The proceeds fund the studio’s scholarship program for kids.

18th Annual Bloomin’ BBQ Music and Food Festival : It kicks off Friday night at 5 p.m. and continues all day Saturday. It features big bluegrass headliners, plenty of craft vendors as well as the Mountain Soul Vocal Competition which honors Sevierville’s own Dolly Parton. It’s free to attend; just bring a lawn chair!

Knoxville Flea Market : Shop at more than 300 booths at the Knoxville Expo Center Friday through Sunday. Hours vary by the day, and admission and parking are free.

Saturday, May 21:

Sunday, May 22:

World’s Fair 40th Anniversary Celebration Concert : The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will hold a free performance at the Tennessee Amphitheatre. The concert begins at 7 p.m., no tickets are needed.

