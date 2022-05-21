A first look inside the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Friday, we got our first look inside the house that love built. The 2022 St. Jude Dream Home is complete, the ribbon’s been cut and it’s now open to the public to see until the big giveaway next month.

And this year’s Dream House is different from any other. The builder told Action News 5 this year’s St. Jude Dream Home is scaled down in size. But those who bought tickets for a chance to win this smaller house are still making a big difference in fighting childhood cancer at St. Jude.

“It’s a cottage. And a cottage is going to be a thing of the future,” said Southern Serenity Homes owner Greg Bridgers. “People just don’t want big yards anymore. People don’t want big houses anymore.”

The St. Jude Dream Home “cottage” is actually a spacious 2,100 square foot, three bedroom, three bath house with 10 foot ceilings, including a gorgeous, custom arched brick ceiling in the living room.

Located in Rossville, Tennessee about 40 minutes from Memphis, the 2022 Dream Home is valued at more than $425,000. And tickets for it sold out in less than a month.

“This year beat last year,” said Bridgers, “and last year was a new record.”

Southern Serenity Homes has been part of the Dream Home family for 15 years now. Bridgers said he couldn’t be more grateful for the money they’ve raised for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital during that time.

“The years don’t really seem like giant landmarks to me. $20 million? It’s a giant landmark. I mean, that’s a big number. It’s hard to even conceive,” he said.

Wolfchase Honda and Wolfchase Nissan General Sales Manager Terence Williams is celebrating the dealerships’ 12th year being part of the St. Jude Dream Home giveaway. This year, a lucky winner gets their choice of a 2022 Honda HR-V LX or 2022 Nissan Rogue Sport S.

“I’m so proud of what St. Jude does in our community,” Williams said, “And me being a cancer survivor myself, I know how important it is to get support and to have that free support. Families at St. Jude don’t pay for anything. That is awesome.”

Also awesome? 95% of everything in the St. Jude Dream Home is donated, from the Bosch appliances in the kitchen to the hardwood floors and carpeting throughout the home from Shaw. Thrifty Building Supply provided all the lumber, windows, doors and trim. Luxury faucets from Brizo shine brightly in the kitchen and bath and Kichler light fixtures hang in every room.

Staging for this year’s dream home was provided by Warehouse 67.

And next month, one lucky winner will get to call the St. Jude Dream Home their home.

“It’s just a whole lot of house on an itty bitty lot that overlooks a lake in the front,” said Bridgers, “in a neighborhood where everybody knows everybody. It’s just a really cool thing.”

If you’d like to tour this year’s St. Jude Dream Home, it’s open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. through Father’s Day, June 19.

The big drawing for the house and other prizes will be held June 26.

Money raised through ticket sales ensures no family ever receives a bill for their child’s cancer treatment.

