Four-star guard D.J. Jefferson signs with Tennessee basketball

DJ Jefferson
DJ Jefferson(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Zack Rickens
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee basketball added to its backcourt arsenal Friday afternoon in the form of four-star guard D.J. Jefferson.

The Richardson, Texas native signed with the program after visiting campus last weekend.

A 6′5″ prospect, Jefferson played his high school ball at Minnesota Preparatory Academy in St. Paul, Minnesota, where he averaged 16.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 3.0 steals per game as a senior. He is rated as the nation’s No. 45 prospect in the class of 2022 by On3.

“D.J. is a lot of fun to be around,” Barnes said. “He’s got an engaging personality and infectious positive energy. That energy really translates to the basketball court. He’s an exciting player in transition who loves getting out in the open court. D.J. is also a high-level defender with big shoulders and a long wingspan. I think Tennessee fans will love getting to know him and watching him compete.”

Jefferson joins former Knoxville Catholic guard B.J. Edwards and forward Julian Phillips as UT’s high school signees in the Class of 2022. The Vols have also added graduate transfer guard Tyreke Key from Indiana State.

