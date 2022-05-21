Get out your kilts! Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival & Games returns for 40th year

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival and Games returns to Townsend to celebrate Scottish culture and history.

The 40th year celebration features 57 clans and historical societies, nine entertainment bands, seven pipe and drum bands, 70 athletes, 22 merchandise vendors, and seven food vendors.

Entertainment includes athletes competing in the hammer throw or caber toss and the kilted mile run, Highland dancers, a battle ax competition, the bonniest knees contest, and musicians including bagpipes and drummers.

“The Blount Partnership Board is working diligently with the festival this year to ensure that attendees get the most of out their talented community,” said Blount Partnership Director of Tourism Kim Mitchell. “I look forward to this festival every year and plan to attend multiple performances.”

Board Member Keith Austin expected this year’s event to be the biggest one they’ve had.

“The Scottish Festival allows people of all ages to enjoy a culture they don’t normally immerse themselves in and pays homage to the Scots Irish people that settled in the hills of eastern Tennessee during the 18th century,” Austin said. “It’s a much-anticipated event and we’re thrilled to be able to hold it in 2022 in a new and larger event space.”

The festival will be at the Townsend Visitor Center May 21 and 22, with tickets ranging from $15 to $35 depending on the day and time.

