Gilbert’s late homer hands No. 1 Vols series vs. MSU, 4-3

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A three-run eighth inning, capped by a Drew Gilbert home run, helped the top-ranked Vols secure a series win on the road, with a 4-3 victory over Mississippi State Friday night at Dudy Noble Field.

Tennessee scored all three runs with two outs. It started with a double from Luc Lipcius to the gap in right center. Jordan Beck followed with an RBI single ripped into left before Gilbert delivered his heroic blast, a two-run go-ahead drive that just escaped the glove of Mississippi State left fielder Brad Cumbest.

The Vols offensive output was set up by a clutch bullpen outing from Blade Tidwell, who entered for Chase Burns in the seventh. The sophomore entered with two runs already home and a runner on second with no outs in the frame. He proceeded to strike out three batters in a row to keep the deficit at 3-1 and allow the Vols to go ahead just a half inning later.

Tidwell earned his second victory of the season and retired all nine batters he faced. The sophomore struck out five in three innings of work, primarily on an explosive fastball that topped out at 99 mph on the final pitch of the game.

Burns, starting after coming on in relief last week, went six-plus innings and allowed three runs. The right hander had allowed only one run through the first six frames, but was allowed three-straight hits to start the seventh.

The Volunteers round out the weekend series and close the regular season facing Mississippi State in the series finale at 3 p.m. ET on SEC Network+

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.